Coronavirus in Arkansas: 325 new cases, 14 additional deaths

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson provided today’s COVID-19 update.

325 new cases were added in the Wednesday, March 17 update. 14 additional deaths were reported for a total of 5,507 in Arkansas.

The Health Department reported that the top counties for new cases are Pulaski, 35; Washington, 35; Benton, 22; Sebastian, 20; and Miller, 13.

“New cases and testing are nearly identical to last week. Our active cases continue to fall with over 400 fewer than last week. These numbers are encouraging, but it’s important we get vaccinated. Be patient and the supply will be increasing.” Governor Hutchinson says.

