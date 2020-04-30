Coronavirus in Arkansas: 3255 cases, 61 deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 3255 cumulative cases of the novel coronavirus in Arkansas at his daily press conference on Thursday, an increase of 63 cases since yesterday.

Hutchinson announced two additional deaths in Arkansas due to the virus, raising the death toll to 61. About one-third, 22, deaths are associated with nursing homes, according to Health Secretary Dr. Nate Smith.

Hospitalizations have risen to 95, including 23 patients on ventilators, an increase of five since Wednesday.

There have been 1305 recoveries in Arkansas, leaving 1188 cases considered ‘active.’

Smith announced no new cases associated with the Cummins Unit state prison but said 13 inmates are currently hospitalized and three are on ventilators.

At the federal correctional facility in Forrest City, Smith said there are 14 new cases among inmates and none among the staff.

Gov. Hutchinson said 2520 people were tested in Arkansas on Wednesday: the state’s largest single-day testing total. Those tests returned a 1.5 percent positivity rate, he said.

The governor also announced Thursday that gyms and fitness centers can resume limited operations on May 4.

“Social restrictions are in place. Just because we’re lifting restrictions and opening up opportunities for us to start moving back to a more normal, we still want to be able to maintain a downward curve and reduce the spread in Arkansas,” Gov. Hutchinson said. “To do that, we have to have everyone appropriately socially distance and not think, ‘well, they’re opening something up and so everything’s back to normal’.”

Hutchinson emphasized to wear a face mask when you can’t maintain a proper social distance.

“It’s all up to us as to how we do on this. It’s all up to us individually and collectively as to whether we make progress and be able to open more up or whether we are not successful and we have to retreat.”