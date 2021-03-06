Coronavirus in Arkansas: 327 new cases, 14 deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 327 new cases and 14 additional deaths due to COVID-19 in Arkansas on Friday, March 5.

There are now 4,160 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

A total of 345 people are hospitalized and 75 are on ventilators.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 is now 5,297.

There have been 32,485 PCR tests this month and 10,749 antigen tests.

Top counties reporting new cases: