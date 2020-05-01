Coronavirus in Arkansas: 3321 cases, 1973 recoveries, 64 deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KWNA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 66 new cases of the novel coronavirus in Arkansas at his daily press conference on Friday, May 1, raising the state’s cumulative case count to 3321.

Three additional Arkansans have died due to the virus, Hutchinson announced, lifting the death toll to 64.

Of the 66 new cases, there are five from the federal correctional facility in Forrest City and the remaining 61 are from the community.

Hutchinson announced no new hospitalizations on Friday. That total remains at 95, with 23 patients on ventilators.

One of the three additional deaths announced Friday was from a nursing home, according to Health Secretary Dr. Nate Smith. There have been 23 deaths related to Arkansas nursing homes, Smith said.

There are a total of 229 nursing home residents and 142 staff infected with the viruses, and 40 nursing homes in Arkansas with contact investigations, Smith announced.

The Arkansas Department of Health recategorized recoveries in Arkansas and added an additional 668 to the total count, Smith said. There have now been a total of 1973 recoveries in the state, leaving 1284 active cases in Arkansas.

For more information, visit https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus.