Coronavirus in Arkansas: 334 new cases, 11 additional deaths

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson provided today’s COVID-19 update.

334 new cases were added in the Thursday, March 25 update. 11 additional deaths were reported for a total of 5,571 in Arkansas.

The Health Department reported that the top counties for new cases are Washington, 59; Arkansas, 37; Pulaski, 30; Garland, 28; Sebastian, 25.

Of the state’s more than 1.8 million vaccine doses, more than 1 million doses have been administered, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

“Today’s report shows an increase of over 127,000 vaccine doses administered since last week and a single-day increase of nearly 29,000. I encourage everyone to get vaccinated when it’s your turn to protect our friends and neighbors,” Hutchinson said.

