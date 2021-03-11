Coronavirus in Arkansas: 340 new cases, 28 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson provided today’s COVID-19 update as Arkansas commemorates one year in the pandemic.

Arkansas reports 340 new cases with 28 additional deaths reported. The total deaths for the state of Arkansas is 5,410.

The Health Department reported that the top counties for new cases are Benton, 39; Washington, 38; Pulaski, 33; Faulkner, 22; and Craighead, 17.

“As we remember the one-year anniversary of the first COVID-19 case in Arkansas today, we look back at the challenges we’ve overcome. The past year has been difficult for each of us, but the vaccine gives us hope in our fight against this virus,” Governor Hutchinson says.

Vaccination numbers are listed in the graphic below:

