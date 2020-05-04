Coronavirus in Arkansas: 3458 cases, 2016 recoveries, 81 deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KWNA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 27 new cases of the novel coronavirus in Arkansas at his daily press conference on Monday, May 4, raising the state’s cumulative case count to 3458.

Five additional Arkansans have died due to the virus, Hutchinson announced, lifting the death toll to 81.

Of the 27 new cases, there are 14 in correctional facilities with the 13 remaining from the community.

Hutchinson announced hospitalizations were down by 7, to 91.

Dr. Nate Smith said that 2016 people have recovered from COVID-19.

For more information, visit https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus.

