Coronavirus in Arkansas: 3,496 cases, 2,050 recoveries, 83 deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 38 new cases of the novel coronavirus in Arkansas at his daily press conference on Tuesday, May 5.

The state’s cumulative case count is now 3,496.

Hutchinson also announced two additional deaths in Arkansas due to COVID-19, raising the death toll to 83.

The new cases announced on Tuesday do not include 92 new cases reported at the federal correctional facility in Forrest City, according to Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith.

The 38 new cases do include four inmates at the Cummins Unit state prison in Grady, where 876 inmates have now tested positive for COVID-19. Smith said additional barracks previously believed to be isolated from the virus at Cummins are now being tested after inmates confined there were confirmed positive.

Of the 3,496 cumulative cases, there are 1,364 currently considered ‘active,’ according to Smith, and 2,050 Arkansans have now recovered from the viurs.

There are 89 patients hospitalized in Arkansas, including 16 on ventilators.

Smith said 45 nursing homes in the state have active COVID-19 cases, and 261 residents have been infected, up by 16 since yesterday. There are 148 nursing home staff who have contracted the virus.

A total of 32 of the state’s novel coronavirus-related deaths have been nursing home residents, including a 94-year-old World War II veteran in Fayetteville whose death was announced Tuesday.

