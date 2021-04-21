Coronavirus in Arkansas: 352 new cases, 2 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 352 new COVID-19 cases and 2 additional deaths due to coronavirus in Arkansas on Wednesday, April 21.

There are 139 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

A total of 175 people are hospitalized and 24 are on ventilators.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 is now 5,708.

There have been 4,150 PCR tests this month and 1,028 antigen tests.

Top counties reporting new cases:

Washington – 44

Benton – 43

Pulaski – 39

Of the state’s 2,357,980 vaccine doses, more than 1,579,051 doses have been administered, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. 331,568 people have received their first dose, while 650,339 people are fully vaccinated.

“The increase in new cases from today’s report is a serious reminder of the importance to get vaccinated. It is also a reminder that the virus is still here along with the more contagious variants. Our best defense is the vaccine. We have plenty of doses available, so if you’re 16 and older, schedule your appointment today,” Hutchinson said.