Coronavirus in Arkansas: 1,044 new cases, 12 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Health recorded 1,044 new COVID-19 cases and 12 additional deaths due to the virus in Arkansas on Tuesday, Nov. 30.

There are 5,699 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

A total of 409 people are hospitalized, up 19 from yesterday, and 73 are on ventilators.

Top counties reporting new cases are:

Pulaski – 108

Craighead – 67

Benton – 85

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 increased to 8,667, while total cases now at 528,838.

Of the state’s 4,373,360 vaccine doses, 3,411,641 have been administered, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. 327,478 people have received only their first dose, while 1,443,498 people are fully vaccinated.