Coronavirus in Arkansas: 3568 cases, 2109 recoveries, 85 deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 72 new cases of the novel coronavirus in Arkansas at his daily press conference on Wednesday, increasing the state’s cumulative case count to 3568.

Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith announced two additional deaths due to the virus: one an inmate from the Cummins Unit prison and the other a resident from a nursing home.

Of Arkansas’ 85 total deaths due to the coronavirus, there have now been six deaths associated with the Cummins Unit prison and 33 from nursing homes around the state, Smith said.

Of the new cases announced Wednesday, there are 20 from the federal correctional facility in Forrest City and 52 from the community.

Smith said 301 inmates at the Forrest City prison have now tested positive for COVID-19, an increase of 37 since yesterday. Those cases are not reflected in Wednesday’s numbers, he said.

Governor Hutchinson said the state aims to test 60,000 people in the month of May. To help achieve this goal, Arkansas has received a commitment from the CDC to provide 90,000 kits and swabs in May. The state is waiting to receive the first shipment this week, Hutchinson said, and will receive another every week throughout the month.

Over the last 24 hours, he said the state has performed 1682 tests.

Hospitalizations have dropped sharply from 89 to 69, Governor Hutchinson announced, and there have now been 2109 recoveries in the state.

The ages of those infected in Arkansas break down as follows:

0 – 17 = 3.2%

18 – 24 = 8.3%

25 – 44 = 38%

45 – 64 = 33.6%

65 & up = 16.9%

For more information on the state’s response to the coronavirus, visit https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus.