Coronavirus in Arkansas: 358 new cases, 203 in Washington & Benton Counties

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Northwest Arkansas continues to rise, with more than half of the state’s new cases reported Thursday coming from Washington and Benton Counties.

Of the 358 new cases announced today, there were 111 from Washington County — the highest in the state — and 92 new cases in Benton County.

Pulaski County reported the third-highest total with 34 new cases of COVID-19.

There have been nine additional deaths due to the virus, raising the death toll to 151.

Hospitalizations in the state are down by one to 137, including 48 patients in Northwest Arkansas.

There are now 2355 active cases of the novel coronavirus in Arkansas, including:

2213 in the community

95 in nursing homes

43 in correctional facilities

For more data from the Arkansas Department of Health, click here.

For more on the state’s response to COVID-19, visit https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus.