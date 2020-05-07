Coronavirus in Arkansas: 3665 cumulative cases, 88 deaths

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 97 new cases of the novel coronavirus in Arkansas as reported recoveries in the state dropped sharply on Thursday.

There have been three additional deaths due to the virus, Hutchinson said at his daily press conference in Texarkana, lifting the state’s death toll to 88.

Arkansas’s cumulative case count is 3665, but only 710 of those are now considered ‘active’ by the Arkansas Department of Health, according to Secretary Dr. Nate Smith. Recoveries increased sharply, by 758, since yesterday, he said.

“We’ve gone in and looked carefully at all those cases and classified those as recovered who are recovered. So there’s quite a change from yesterday because we did a cleaning up of our books, so to speak,” Smith said.

Of the 97 news cases, there are 30 in correctional facilities and 67 in the community, according to Smith.

There are currently 70 patients hospitalized in Arkansas, including 14 on ventilators.

For more on the state’s response to COVID-19, visit https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus.