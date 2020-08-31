Coronavirus in Arkansas: 368 new cases, 13 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 368 new cases and 13 additional deaths due to COVID-19 in Arkansas at his daily press conference on Monday, August 31.

There are 61,224 cumulative COVID-19 cases in the state and 797 deaths.

There have been a total of 13 deaths over the last 24 hours. Six are delayed reporting coming from June and five come from July, Dr. Romero said.

Hutchinson said there has been an increase of 29 hospitalizations, bringing the total to 420.

There are 87 people across the state on ventilators.

Hutchinson reported 4,542 tests in Arkansas over the last 24 hours.

Millions of dollars are dedicated to combat drug abuse in the state.

Hutchinson announced today, on International Overdose Awareness Day, Arkansas will receive a $21 million grant from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

It’ll be used for opioid and stimulant abuse education, treatment, and recovery efforts in the state.

“The fact that Arkansas is really one of four states that has had a decline in deaths as as a result is good news but we still have a continued challenge,” Hutchinson said.

Hutchinson says the $21 million will be granted to Arkansas over the next two years.

Six percent of Arkansans have been tested for COVID-19 since August 1.

Hutchinson said as of yesterday almost 182,000 people have been tested for COVID-19 using PCR tests and more than 4,600 were tested through antigen testing.

The Governor’s target was to test 200,000 – 190,000 with PCR tests and 10,000 with antigen tests.

As we head into the second week of school for Arkansas students, two districts have already had to go virtual due to staffing shortages.

Two counties have schools where some students have gone completely remote.

Secretary of Education Johnny Key said Cross County School District’s high school has went virtual as has Marshall High school grades 9 through 12 within the Searcy County School District.

He said both districts are dealing with staffing issues resulting from quarantines.

“It’s not a high level of cases, but it’s because of the cases they have had resulted in a number of quarantines that caused them to not be able to carry on their typical on site operations,” Key said.

Key said the state will continue working with these two districts to get students back on campus.

For more information on the state’s response to the novel coronavirus, click here.