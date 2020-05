LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 82 additional cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas.

The total cases in Arkansas is 3,747.

Hospitalizations have decreased from 70 to 64 and there were no new deaths to report as of the press conference.

Governor Hutchinson says that 2,355 people were tested in the last 24 hours.