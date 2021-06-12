Coronavirus in Arkansas: 393 new cases, 1 additional death

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced 393 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death due to coronavirus in Arkansas on Saturday, June 12.

There are 2,112 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

A total of 202 people are hospitalized and 42 are on ventilators.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 increased to 5,860.

There have been 24,023 PCR tests this month and 12,969 antigen tests.

Top counties reporting new cases:

Pulaski – 49

Saline – 21

Stone – 18

Of the state’s 2,663,300 vaccine doses, 2,047,517 doses have been administered, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. 230,909 people have received only their first dose, while 943,558 people are fully vaccinated.