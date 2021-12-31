Coronavirus in Arkansas: 3,957 new cases reported, 17 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Health reported 3,957 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, Dec. 31 with 17 additional deaths, Governor Asa Hutchinson tweeted.

There are now 21,734 total active cases, an increase of 3,090 from Thursday.

The state has received 4,442,890 doses and administered 3,703,498 of them, for a rate of 83.40%.

There are 1,506,096 Arkansans fully vaccinated, while 353,915 have received their first dose.

The number of hospitalized patients stands at 625, with 103 of those on ventilators.

The counties with the most new cases added today are:

Pulaski – 872

Craighead – 369

Crittenden – 262

Gov. Hutchinson continued to stress the importance of getting vaccinated. He also urged the public to take necessary precautions for New Year’s Eve celebrations.