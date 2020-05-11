Coronavirus in Arkansas: 4043 cumulative cases, 94 deaths

EL DORADO, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 4043 cumulative cases and 94 deaths due to COVID-19 in Arkansas at his daily press conference on Monday.

Speaking in El Dorado, Gov. Hutchinson said there were 31 new cases reported in the state on Sunday: 6 from the prison system and 25 in the community.

Of the 4043 cumulative cases, there are 803 considered ‘active’ in Arkansas, said Health Secretary Dr. Nate Smith.

The 803 active cases include 278 cases in correctional facilities, 86 in nursing homes, and 439 in the general community, Smith said.

Gov. Hutchinson announced four additional deaths over the weekend, three occurring on Sunday and one on Saturday.

Smith said seven inmates from the Cummins Unit prison in Grady have now died from the virus.

Hospitalizations are down to 61, Hutchinson said, including 11 patients on ventilators.

The governor said more than 1500 tests were performed on Saturday and around 1200 on Sunday.

For more information on Arkansas’ response to the novel coronavirus, visit https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus.