Coronavirus in Arkansas: 415 new cases, 171 in Washington & Benton County

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Arkansas rose by 415 on Wednesday, Governor Asa Hutchinson announced at his daily press briefing in Little Rock.

Washington County leads the state with 90 new cases of COVID-19, followed by Benton County with 81 cases. The county with the third-highest reported case count on Wednesday was Lee County with 24 new cases.

There are now 4413 active cases of coronavirus in Arkansas, including:

3590 in the general community

676 in correctional facilities

147 in nursing homes

Hutchinson announced nine additional deaths due to the virus on Wednesday, raising the state’s death toll to 197.

There are now a record-high 217 patients (+3) hospitalized with the virus in Arkansas, including 53 on ventilators (+5).

There have been 13,606 cumulative cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas since the pandemic began with 8996 reported recoveries.

For more on the state’s response to the novel coronavirus, visit https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus.

You can watch the full press conference for Wednesday, June 17 below: