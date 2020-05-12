Coronavirus in Arkansas: 4164 cumulative cases, 95 deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 121 new cases of the novel coronavirus in Arkansas at his daily press conference in Little Rock on Tuesday, including 100 cases in the general community and 21 from correctional facilities.

Of the 100 new cases in the community, Hutchinson said 21 were in St. Francis County, where there’s been an outbreak at the Forrest City federal correctional institute.

“This is a community I’m concerned about,” said Health Secretary Dr. Nate Smith. “We have workers there [at the prison], many of whom have not been tested. I would encourage those who work at the FCI to get tested.”

Smith said the state is working with community leaders to increase testing in the county and surrounding area.

Hutchinson also announced one additional death due to the virus on Tuesday, raising the state’s death toll to 95.

Hospitalizations are down by two to 59, he reported, including 12 patients currently on ventilators.

The governor reported 1753 tests performed in Arkansas over the last 24 hours.

Of the state’s cumulative cases, there are 849 considered ‘active’ and 3220 who have now recovered, said Smith.

For more information from the Arkansas Department of Health, visit https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus.