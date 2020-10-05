Coronavirus in Arkansas: 417 new cases, 22 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 417 new cases and 22 additional deaths due to COVID-19 in Arkansas on Monday, October 5.

There are now 6,922 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

There have been 38,625 PCR tests this month and 3,075 antigen tests.

A total of 76,204 people in Arkansas have recovered. Since March, there have been a total of 87,430 cases.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 is now 1,447.

A total of 524 (+15) people are hospitalized and 93 (+4) are on ventilators.

The top counties reporting new cases today include:

Pulaski – 58

Washington – 34

Sebastian – 28

Craighead – 23

Benton – 15

Crawford – 15

Faulkner – 15

You can learn more about the state’s response to the novel coronavirus at https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus.