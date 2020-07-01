Coronavirus in Arkansas: 420 new cases, 7 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 420 new cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas at his daily press conference on Wednesday, July 1.

The new cases include:

Lee County – 69 cases

Pulaski County – 49 cases

Washington County – 48 cases

Yell County – 28 cases

Benton County – 20 cases

The number of patients hospitalized with the virus in Arkansas dropped by 15 to 275 on Wednesday, Hutchinson said, while the number of patients requiring ventilators rose to 72 (+5).

Hutchinson announced seven additional deaths on Wednesday, raising the state’s death toll to 277.

There are now 5757 cases of COVID-19 considered active by the state, including:

5079 in the general community

525 in correctional facilities

153 in nursing homes

Dr. Nate Smith, Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Health, said there are an additional 15 nursing home residents and 11 staff with reported cases of the virus since Tuesday.

Recoveries in the state are up by 632, Smith said, resulting in a net decrease in Arkansas’ active cases.

Smith released more detailed data about COVID-19 hospitalizations in Arkansas on Tuesday.

Of the 1300 people ever hospitalized with the virus in Arkansas:

860 were discharged (66.2 percent)

263 still in the hospital (20.2 percent)

177 have died (13.6 percent)

Of the 203 patients ever on a ventilator in Arkansas:

94 have died (46.3 percent)

57 have been taken off the ventilator (28.1 percent)

52 still on ventilator (25.6 percent)

For more information on the state’s response to the novel coronavirus, visit https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus.

You can watch the full press conference for Wednesday, July 1 below: