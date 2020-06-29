Coronavirus in Arkansas: 439 new cases, 140 in Washington and Benton Counties

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 439 new cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas at his daily press conference on Monday, June 29.

The 439 new cases reported today include:

92 in Washington County

56 in Pulaski County

48 in Benton County

31 in Sevier County

22 in Sebastian County

There are now 5,926 cases of coronavirus considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health, including:

5227 in the general community

583 in correctional facilities

116 in nursing homes

The total number of cases reported in Arkansas since the pandemic began (20,257) has now surpassed 20,000.

The state reported one additional death due to the virus on Monday, raising Arkansas’ death toll to 265.

Hospitalizations due to the virus rose to 300 (+17) on Monday, according to Dr. Nate Smith, secretary of the Arkansas Department of Health, including 63 patients on ventilators (-3).

Smith said 14,066 Arkansans have now recovered from the virus, up by 430 since Sunday.

For more information on the state’s response to the novel coronavirus, visit https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus.

You can watch the full press conference for Monday, June 29 below: