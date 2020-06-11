Coronavirus in Arkansas: 448 new cases, 221 in Washington & Benton Counties

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 448 new cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas at his daily press conference on Thursday, including 143 cases in Washington County and 78 in Benton County.

Ninety-three percent of the new cases from Washington County were in Springdale, according to Health Secretary Dr. Nate Smith. Officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have been called in to help with the response in the area, Smith said.

Hutchinson assured Arkansans that the region is ready to meet increased demand in its hospitals.

“We’ve checked the hospital capacity in Northwest Arkansas, and it is sufficient. They have adequate PPE,” Hutchinson said on Thursday.

There are now 10,816 cumulative cases in Arkansas, including 3294 currently considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

The active cases include:

2955 in the community

199 in correctional facilities

140 in nursing homes

Four of the 448 new cases reported Thursday came from correctional facilities, Smith said. The rest were among the general community.

The number of patients hospitalized with the virus in Arkasnas is up by six to 187.

Deaths in Arkansas have also risen by six, Hutchinson said. The state’s death toll due to the virus is now 171.

There have been 7351 reported recoveries from COVID-19 in Arkansas.

For more information on the state’s response to the novel coronavirus, visit https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus.