Coronavirus in Arkansas: 45 new cases, one additional death

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 45 new COVID-19 cases and one additional deaths due to coronavirus in Arkansas on Sunday, April 18.

There are 1,910 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

A total of 161 people are hospitalized and 21 are on ventilators.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 is now 5,694.

There have been 65,619 PCR tests this month and 21,916 antigen tests.

Top counties reporting new cases:

  • Pulaski – 9
  • Craighead – 8
  • Lonoke – 7

Governor Hutchinson released the following statement on Friday’s COVID-19 numbers:

There are 45 new COVID-19 cases in Arkansas. Today’s report shows lower new cases and a decrease in active cases. We’re hoping for a big week for vaccinations this week, and I hope you’ll do your part to help.

GOV. ASA HUTCHINSON, (R) ARKANSAS

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers