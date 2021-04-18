Coronavirus in Arkansas: 45 new cases, one additional death

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 45 new COVID-19 cases and one additional deaths due to coronavirus in Arkansas on Sunday, April 18.
There are 1,910 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.
A total of 161 people are hospitalized and 21 are on ventilators.
The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 is now 5,694.
There have been 65,619 PCR tests this month and 21,916 antigen tests.
Top counties reporting new cases:
- Pulaski – 9
- Craighead – 8
- Lonoke – 7
Governor Hutchinson released the following statement on Friday’s COVID-19 numbers:
There are 45 new COVID-19 cases in Arkansas. Today’s report shows lower new cases and a decrease in active cases. We’re hoping for a big week for vaccinations this week, and I hope you’ll do your part to help.GOV. ASA HUTCHINSON, (R) ARKANSAS