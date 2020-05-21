Coronavirus in Arkansas: 455 new cases, 53 in Washington & Benton Counties

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 455 new cases of the novel coronavirus in Arkansas at this daily press conference on Thursday, including 53 in Washington and Benton Counties.

The 455 cases are the largest single-day increase in Arkansas since the pandemic began.

The new cases include:

33 in Yell County

27 in Benton County

26 in Washington County

Of the new cases, there are 229 from the federal correctional facility that were finally added to the official case count, reported Dr. Nate Smith, Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Health.

The rest – 226 – are from the general community, he said.

Smith said the increase is “of course a concern” but that it is “largely a matter of increased testing.”

In the first three weeks of May, he said the state has tested almost as many as the entire months of March and April. The state has also increased the scope of its testing — now offering tests to asymptomatic individuals who have had contact with known cases.

Yesterday, Hutchinson said Arkansas performed 2616 tests for COVID-19 with a positivity rate of 4.4 percent.

There have been three additional deaths due to the virus in Arkansas, Hutchinson said, raising the state’s death toll to 110.