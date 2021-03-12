Coronavirus in Arkansas: 459 new cases, 27 additional deaths

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson provided today’s COVID-19 update.

459 new cases were added in the Friday, March 12 update. 27 additional deaths were reported for a total of 5,437 in Arkansas.

The Health Department reported that the top counties for new cases are Pulaski, 59; Benton, 52; Garland, 36; Faulkner, 33; and Washington, 32.

“Today’s report shows the continued trend of lower new cases, active cases, and hospitalizations from the prior week. We have seen an increase of nearly 110,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses in the past week, and we anticipate this number to continue to climb,” Governor Hutchinson says.

Here are today’s COVID-19 vaccine statewide numbers: