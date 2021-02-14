Coronavirus in Arkansas: 466 new cases, 13 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 466 new cases and 13 additional deaths due to COVID-19 in Arkansas on Sunday, February 14.
There are now 11,686 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.
A total of 669 people are hospitalized and 109 are on ventilators.
The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 is now 5,265.
There have been 120,014 PCR tests this month and 44,822 antigen tests.
Top counties reporting new cases:
- Pulaski – 78
- Benton – 54
- Washington – 29
- Sebastian – 26
- Saline – 25