Coronavirus in Arkansas: 466 new cases, 13 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 466 new cases and 13 additional deaths due to COVID-19 in Arkansas on Sunday, February 14.

There are now 11,686 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

A total of 669 people are hospitalized and 109 are on ventilators.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 is now 5,265.

There have been 120,014 PCR tests this month and 44,822 antigen tests.

