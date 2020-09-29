Coronavirus in Arkansas: 482 new cases, 21 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Hutchinson announced 482 new cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas in his weekly press conference update.

There were an additional 21 new deaths reported, with the total being at 1,204 in the state of Arkansas.

This is the second straight day with over 20 deaths being reported in the state.

Hospitalizations were down 6, totaling 490.

Governor Hutchinson also announced that the White House will give Arkansas 900,000 rapid tests, with 59,000 being shipped in the next 10 days.

Active COVID-19 cases in Arkansas schools have dropped over the last week.

K-12 public school districts went from having 748 active cases on September 21 to 717 yesterday.

On those same days, active cases decreased at colleges and universities in the state from 701 to 490.

“Students have responded with more discipline with understanding what’s at risk and i wanted to recognize that progress,” Hutchinson said.

This data consists of both confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases.

Discrepancies between COVID-19 cases reported by local school districts and state data is called into question.

Hutchinson was asked why the info local schools are sharing with parents doesn’t always match up with what the state is reporting.

The state Department of Health said as of yesterday, there were seven active cases at Fayetteville Public Schools, but according to the district’s COVID-19 dashboard there are 22.

“There might be a lag, but there should be some consistency in terms of the overall numbers in the trend lines,” Hutchinson said.

State reports are updated every Monday and Thursday while school districts typically update data daily, which is why state education leaders say we could be seeing that lag.

More than one million COVID-19 PCR tests have been administered in Arkansas.

The governor showed this graph today illustrating the state’s testing capabilities since March.

As you can see over the last seven months 1,002,538 tests have been conducted.

The governor indicated this does not mean a million Arkansans have been tested that’s because some people may have been tested multiple times.

The governor had set a target date of October 20 to complete one million tests.

The governor has surpassed his antigen testing goal for the month of September.

As of yesterday, more than 21,000 antigen tests have been conducted, which is well over the governor’s goal to test 10,000.