Coronavirus in Arkansas: 49 new cases, 3 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 49 new COVID-19 cases and three additional deaths due to coronavirus in Arkansas on Monday, May 24.

There are 2,037 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

A total of 195 people are hospitalized and 33 are on ventilators.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 is now 5,820.

There have been 63,412 PCR tests this month and 30,677 antigen tests.

Top counties reporting new cases:

Pulaski – 10

Craighead – 8

Crittenden – 5

Of the state’s 2,612,360 vaccine doses, 1,932,022 doses have been administered, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. 240,521 people have received only their first dose, while 877,185 people are fully vaccinated.