Coronavirus in Arkansas: 503 new cases, 8 additional deaths

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas added 503 new cumulative COVID-19 cases and eight deaths in Sunday’s numbers updated by the state’s Dept. of Health.

The state is now up to 28,367 total cases since it began keeping track of the pandemic. The latest numbers show there are an additional 91 active cases, bringing the total to 6,445. The positivity rate is 7.8% for the new cases, according to ADH spokesperson Gavin Lesnick.

Of the total COVID-19 cases, 21,591 are considered inactive, according to ADH numbers.

The latest numbers show 321 people have died from COVID-19 complications. The Dept. of Health updated its numbers twice Saturday, the second update showing 319 deaths. There have been eight new deaths since the ADH’s original Sunday post.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links
Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links

Latest Video

Local News Video

FOX24 Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers