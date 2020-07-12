Coronavirus in Arkansas: 503 new cases, 8 additional deaths

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas added 503 new cumulative COVID-19 cases and eight deaths in Sunday’s numbers updated by the state’s Dept. of Health.

The state is now up to 28,367 total cases since it began keeping track of the pandemic. The latest numbers show there are an additional 91 active cases, bringing the total to 6,445. The positivity rate is 7.8% for the new cases, according to ADH spokesperson Gavin Lesnick.

Of the total COVID-19 cases, 21,591 are considered inactive, according to ADH numbers.

The latest numbers show 321 people have died from COVID-19 complications. The Dept. of Health updated its numbers twice Saturday, the second update showing 319 deaths. There have been eight new deaths since the ADH’s original Sunday post.