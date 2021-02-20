Coronavirus in Arkansas: 517 new cases, 12 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 517 new cases and 12 additional deaths due to COVID-19 in Arkansas on Saturday, February 20.

There are now 6,078 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

A total of 605 people are hospitalized and 103 are on ventilators.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 is now 5,348.

There have been 136,679 PCR tests this month and 60,543 antigen tests.

Top counties reporting new cases: