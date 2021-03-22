Coronavirus in Arkansas: 52 new cases, 5 additional deaths

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson provided today’s COVID-19 update.

52 new cases were added in the Tuesday, March 22 update. 5 additional deaths were reported for a total of 5,544 in Arkansas.

The Health Department reported that the top counties for new cases are Pulaski, 12; Washington, 6; Lonoke, 5; Union, 5; and Garland, 4.

Of the state’s more than 1.6 million vaccine doses, 956,076 doses have been administered, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

Hutchinson said on Twitter today’s active case numbers are 500 fewer than last week and hospitalizations are down by nearly 25 percent compared to last Monday.