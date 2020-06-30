Coronavirus in Arkansas: 520 new cases, Washington County leads state with 152

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 520 new cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas at his daily press conference on Tuesday, including 152 in Washington County – the most of any in the state.

Pulaski County follows with 118 new cases, while reported cases in Benton County dropped to 33 on Tuesday.

There are now 5,976 cases of coronavirus considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health, including:

5308 in the general community

548 in correctional facililties

120 in nursing homes

Hospitalizations in the state dropped by ten to 290 on Tuesday, Governor Hutchinson announced, but the number of patients on ventilators rose by four to 67.

Hutchinson announced five additional deaths in Arkansas due to the virus, raising the state’s death toll to 270.

Governor Hutchinson did not provide any additional guidance on masks on Tuesday but shared an upcoming Fourth of July advertisement encouraging their usage:

“Why does Jefferson, Washington, Lincoln and Roosevelt have their mask on? And the answer is because they could not socially distance,” Hutchinson said.

The number of reported recoveries in the state rose to 14,531 (+465) on Tuesday, according to Dr. Nate Smith, Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Health.

Smith said the state performed 4048 tests over the last 24 hours.

For more information on the state’s response to the novel coronavirus, visit https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus.

You can watch the full press conference for Tuesday, June 30 below: