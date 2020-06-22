Coronavirus in Arkansas: 522 new cases, 202 in Washington & Benton County

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 522 new cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas at his daily press conference on Monday, including 124 new cases in Washington County and 78 in Benton County.

There are now 5063 active cases of the novel coronavirus in the state, including:

4315 in the general community

642 in correctional facilities

106 in nursing homes

The Ouachita River Unit in Malvern has experienced an outbreak in cases, according to Dr. Nate Smith, Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Health. Hot Spring County, where the prison is located, had the second-most cases reported in the state on Monday with 85 cases.

Smith said most were from the correctional facility.

The number of patients hospitalized with the virus is down by seven on Monday to 237.

According to data shown by the state on Monday, there are 8917 total hospital beds in Arkansas and 71.4 percent are currently occupied, leaving 2552 beds available in the state.

The state’s intensive care unit (ICU) bed capacity is 970 and currently 77.7 percent are occupied, leaving 222 ICU beds available.

Arkansas owns 894 ventilators and currently 65.2 percent are available for use.

There have been two additional in Arkansas deaths due to COVID-19, Hutchinson said, raising the state’s death toll to 227.

Hutchinson said the state has performed 7049 tests over the last 24 hours.

For more information from the Arkansas Department of Health, visit https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus.

