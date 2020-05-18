Coronavirus in Arkansas: 53 new community cases, death toll reaches 100

FORREST CITY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The State of Arkansas announced 54 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths due to the virus at a press conference in Forrest City on Monday, May 18.

Of the 54 new cases, Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith said 53 were in the community and one was from a correctional facility. Over the last 24 hours, the state reported 2329 tests conducted for COVID-19.

The two additional deaths raise the state’s death toll to 100.

There are now 1068 active cases of the novel coronavirus in Arkansas, Smith said, including:

591 in the general community

378 in correctional facilities

99 in nursing homes

Twelve more patients have been hospitalized with the virus in Arkansas, raising the total to 77.

“That increase is a pretty substantial jump in the number of hospitalized cases. What we do know is hospitalizations tend to lag about a week behind cases,” said Smith.

There have been 3645 recoveries from the coronavirus in Arkansas.

For more information on Arkansas’ response to COVID-19, visit the Arkansas Department of Health Website.