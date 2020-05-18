Coronavirus in Arkansas: 53 new community cases, death toll reaches 100

FORREST CITY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The State of Arkansas announced 54 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths due to the virus at a press conference in Forrest City on Monday, May 18.
Of the 54 new cases, Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith said 53 were in the community and one was from a correctional facility. Over the last 24 hours, the state reported 2329 tests conducted for COVID-19.
The two additional deaths raise the state’s death toll to 100.
There are now 1068 active cases of the novel coronavirus in Arkansas, Smith said, including:
- 591 in the general community
- 378 in correctional facilities
- 99 in nursing homes
Twelve more patients have been hospitalized with the virus in Arkansas, raising the total to 77.
“That increase is a pretty substantial jump in the number of hospitalized cases. What we do know is hospitalizations tend to lag about a week behind cases,” said Smith.
There have been 3645 recoveries from the coronavirus in Arkansas.
For more information on Arkansas’ response to COVID-19, visit the Arkansas Department of Health Website.