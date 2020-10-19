Coronavirus in Arkansas: 531 new cases, 10 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 531 new cases and 10 additional deaths due to COVID-19 in Arkansas on Monday, October 19.

There are now 8658 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

There have been 181,381 PCR tests this month and 22,209 antigen tests.

A total of 84,770 people in Arkansas have recovered. Since March, there have been a total of 93,790 cases.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 is now 1562.

A total of 613 (+41) people are hospitalized and 99 (+2) are on ventilators.

The top counties reporting new cases today include:

Pulaski – 53

Craighead- 45

Washington – 25

Sebastian – 24

Benton – 23

