Coronavirus in Arkansas: 546 new cases, 9 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Health recorded 546 new COVID-19 cases and 9 additional deaths due to the virus in Arkansas on Friday, October 29.

There are 4,897 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

A total of 348 people are hospitalized and 96 are on ventilators.

Top counties reporting new cases:

Benton – 64

Pulaski – 41

Washington – 39

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 increased to 8,353.

With another 12,000 doses given out today, we continue to inch closer to the goal of getting the vaccine to as many people as we can. Vaccinations are how we will best defend against the pandemic going into the incoming winter months. pic.twitter.com/BYj6jmfjXi — Gov. Asa Hutchinson (@AsaHutchinson) October 29, 2021

Of the state’s 4,103,610 vaccine doses, 3,121,533 have been administered, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. 286,479 people have received only their first dose, while 1,394,660 people are fully vaccinated.

