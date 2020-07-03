Coronavirus in Arkansas: 547 new cases, 158 in Washington & Benton Counties

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 547 new cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas headed into the Fourth of July weekend, including 365 in the general community and 182 in correctional facilties.

The 543 new cases include:

Washington County – 84 cases

Benton County – 74 cases

Pulaski County – 74 cases

These three counties were the only with more than 20 new cases, according to Dr. Nate Smith, Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Health.

There are now 22,622 cumulative cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas, including 6,177 currently considered active.

The active cases include:

5350 in the general community

671 in correctional facilities

156 nursing homes

Hospitalizations in the state rose by 13 on Friday to 285 total, including 72 patients on ventilators (+1).

Hutchinson announced two additional deaths due to the virus in the state, raising Arkansas’ death toll to 281.

He said the state has performed 6947 tests over the last 24 hours.

There have been 16,164 (+466) Arkansans who have recovered from the virus.

For more information on the state’s response to the novel coronavirus, visit https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus.

You can watch the full press conference for Friday, July 3 below: