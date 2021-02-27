Coronavirus in Arkansas: 557 new cases, 10 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 557 new cases and 10 additional deaths due to COVID-19 in Arkansas on Saturday, February 27.
There are now 4,483 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.
A total of 475 people are hospitalized and 97 are on ventilators.
The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 is now 5,417.
There have been 176,634 PCR tests this month and 82,212 antigen tests.
Top counties reporting new cases:
- Pulaski – 65
- Benton – 56
- Hot Spring – 55
- Washington – 48
- Sebastian – 27