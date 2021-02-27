Coronavirus in Arkansas: 557 new cases, 10 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 557 new cases and 10 additional deaths due to COVID-19 in Arkansas on Saturday, February 27.

There are now 4,483 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

A total of 475 people are hospitalized and 97 are on ventilators.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 is now 5,417.

There have been 176,634 PCR tests this month and 82,212 antigen tests.

Top counties reporting new cases: