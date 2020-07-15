Coronavirus in Arkansas: 564 new cases as testing dips

CONWAY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 564 new cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas at his daily press conference in Conway on Wednesday, July 15.

Testing in the state has dipped compared to the end of June, according to a chart shown by Hutchinson on Wednesday.

“We’re doing a lot of work to try to increase the testing in Arkansas,” Hutchinson said. He said the state has received 5146 test results over the last 24 hours.

Hutchinson said there’s a challenge due to a backlog of tests from commercial labs.

“It’s having an impact on the number that’s coming in, even though 5000 is still a very strong number of tests,” the governor said.

The 564 new cases announced on Wednesday include:

Pulaski County – 78 new cases

Sebastian County – 52 new cases

Washington County – 46 new cases

Benton County – 38 new cases

All other counties reported less than 20 new cases on Wednesday, according to Dr. Nate Smith, Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Health.

There are now 6439 cases of COVID-19 considered active in Arkansas, including:

5330 in the general community

979 in correctional facilities

130 in nursing homes

The number of patients hospitalized with the virus in Arkansas rose to a new high, 458 (+13), on Wednesday, including 94 on ventilators (+3).

The state reported four additional deaths due to COVID-19, raising the death toll in Arkansas to 335.

The number of patients considered “recovered” from the virus by the Arkansas Department of Health rose to 23,523 (+679) on Wednesday, Smith said, resulting in a net decrease in active cases.

For more information on the state’s response to the novel coronavirus, visit https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus.