Coronavirus in Arkansas: 565 new cases, 13 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 565 new cases and 13 additional deaths due to COVID-19 in Arkansas on Friday, February 12.
There are now 12,573 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.
A total of 712 people are hospitalized and 123 are on ventilators.
The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 is now 5,212.
There have been 106,133 PCR tests this month and 40,028 antigen tests.
Top counties reporting new cases:
- Pulaski – 81
- Washington – 61
- Benton – 54
- Crawford – 29
- Saline – 29