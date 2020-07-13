Coronavirus in Arkansas: 572 new cases, hospitalizations reach record high

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 572 new cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas at his daily press conference on Monday, July 13.

Addressing the state for the first time since Friday, Hutchinson reviewed the numbers reported over the weekend, which included a record-high of 1061 new cases on Saturday and 503 new cases on Sunday.

Hutchinson shared the following map of where the cases were reported over the weekend (July 11-13):

There 572 cases announced on Monday include:

Pulaski County – 77 cases

Washington County – 53 cases

Sebastian County – 40 cases

Pope County – 25 cases

Benton County – 23 cases

Mississippi County – 23 cases

Hospitalizations due to the virus are up by 19 in Arkansas to a new all-time high of 439, Hutchinson said.

The state announced two additional deaths due to COVID-19 on Monday, raising the death toll in Arkansas to 323.

There are now 6510 cases of COVID-19 considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health, according to Secretary Dr. Nate Smith, including:

5425 in the general community

958 in correctional facilities

127 in nursing homes

Smith announced 515 recoveries from the virus on Monday, raising the total recoveries to 22,106 in Arkansas.

The state reported 5254 tests performed over the last 24 hours.

For more information on Arkansas Department of Health’s response to the novel coronavirus, visit https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus.

You can watch the full press conference for Monday, July 13 below: