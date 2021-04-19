Coronavirus in Arkansas: 59 new cases, 5 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 59 new COVID-19 cases and 5 additional deaths due to coronavirus in Arkansas on Monday, April 19.

There are 1,789 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

A total of 164 people are hospitalized and 22 are on ventilators.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 is now 5,699.

There have been 67,574 PCR tests this month and 22,728 antigen tests.

Top counties reporting new cases:

Pulaski – 16

Craighead – 5

Lonoke – 4

Of the state’s 2,262,130 vaccine doses, more than 1,538,762 doses have been administered, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. 338,832 people have received their first dose, while 626,397 people are fully vaccinated.

“Today we saw fewer new cases with more testing than this time last week. The increase in vaccine doses was larger this week than last Monday. Our combined efforts are keeping the numbers low, but we will lose momentum if we do not increase our vaccination numbers,” Hutchinson said.