Coronavirus in Arkansas: 595 new cases, 10 additional deaths

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 595 new cases of the novel coronavirus and ten additional deaths in Arkansas at his daily press conference on Tuesday.

The 595 new cases announced by Hutchinson include 212 in correctional facilities and 383 in the general community.

There are now 5221 active cases of COVID-19 in the state, including:

4339 in the community

779 in correctional facilities

103 in nursing homes

The state shared a chart on Tuesday showing the number and growth rate of COVID-19 cases by county in the “northwest” region of Arkansas:

There have been 49 deaths in the Northwest region due to the COVID-19, according to Dr. Nate Smith, Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Health.

About 24 percent of the cases in the region are among poultry workers, he said.

The number of patients hospitalized with the virus is up by eleven to a new record high – 248 – including 57 patients on ventilators (a decrease of four).

The ten additional deaths announced Tuesday raise the state’s death toll to 237.

Smith said 11,220 Arkansans have now recovered from the virus, an increase of 427 since Monday.

For more information from the Arkansas Department of Health, visit https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus.