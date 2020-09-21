Coronavirus in Arkansas: 596 new cases, 15 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 596 new cases and 15 additional deaths due to COVID-19 in Arkansas on Monday, September 21.
There are now 6,299 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.
A total of 66,934 people in Arkansas have recovered. Since March, there have been a total of 74,286 cases.
The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 is now 1048.
A total of 447 people are hospitalized and 97 are on ventilators.
The top counties reporting new cases today include:
- Pulaski – 56
- Benton – 39
- Craighead – 39
- Jefferson – 34
- Washington – 29
You can learn more about the state’s response to the novel coronavirus at https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus.