Coronavirus in Arkansas: 61 new cases, 2 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 61 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths due to coronavirus in Arkansas on Sunday, May 30.

There are 1,938 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

A total of 194 people are hospitalized and 34 are on ventilators.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 is now 5,832.

There have been 78,217 PCR tests this month and 38,532 antigen tests.

Top counties reporting new cases:

Pulaski – 10

Faulkner – 5

Craighead, Grant, Sebastian – 4

Of the state’s 2,622,010 vaccine doses, 1,975,520 doses have been administered, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. 238,178 people have received only their first dose, while 901,910 people are fully vaccinated.

“Active cases are back below 2,000 and new cases are lower than last week, continuing the trend we’ve seen during the weekends. On this Memorial Day weekend, we remember all those who have given their life for our freedoms.” Hutchinson said.