Coronavirus in Arkansas: 612 new cases, 21 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 612 new cases and 21 additional deaths due to COVID-19 in Arkansas on Monday, October 26.

There are now 9571 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

There have been 250,426 PCR tests this month and 32,651 antigen tests.

A total of 89,730 people in Arkansas have recovered. Since March, there have been a total of 106,727 cases.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 is now 1833.

A total of 649 (+16) people are hospitalized and 102 (+7) are on ventilators.

The top counties reporting new cases today include:

  • Pulaski – 53
  • Washington – 45
  • Craighead – 42
  • Sebastian – 37
  • Benton – 30

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

