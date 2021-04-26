Coronavirus in Arkansas: 63 new cases, 2 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 63 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths due to coronavirus in Arkansas on Monday, April 26.

There are 1,805 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

A total of 170 people are hospitalized and 27 are on ventilators.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 is now 5,720.

There have been 1,158 PCR tests this month and 106 antigen tests.

Top counties reporting new cases:

Benton – 12

Craighead – 7

Pulaski, Washington – 6

Of the state’s 2,468,010 vaccine doses, 1,646,751 doses have been administered, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. 306,145 people have received only their first dose, while 697,096 people are fully vaccinated.

“We have resumed administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine today. This is great news, and it will allow us to increase the number of doses administered in the coming days and weeks. If you haven’t gotten vaccinated, schedule your appointment today,” Hutchinson said.