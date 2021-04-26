Coronavirus in Arkansas: 63 new cases, 2 additional deaths

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 63 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths due to coronavirus in Arkansas on Monday, April 26.

There are 1,805 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

A total of 170 people are hospitalized and 27 are on ventilators.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 is now 5,720.

There have been 1,158 PCR tests this month and 106 antigen tests.

Top counties reporting new cases:

  • Benton – 12
  • Craighead – 7
  • Pulaski, Washington – 6

Of the state’s 2,468,010 vaccine doses, 1,646,751 doses have been administered, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. 306,145 people have received only their first dose, while 697,096 people are fully vaccinated.

“We have resumed administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine today. This is great news, and it will allow us to increase the number of doses administered in the coming days and weeks. If you haven’t gotten vaccinated, schedule your appointment today,” Hutchinson said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers