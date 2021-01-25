Coronavirus in Arkansas: 636 new cases, 44 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 636 new cases and 44 additional deaths due to COVID-19 in Arkansas on Monday, January 25.

There are now 17,792 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

A total of 1,084 people are hospitalized and 187 are on ventilators.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 is now 4,650.

There have been 262,176 PCR tests this month and 64,221 antigen tests.

Top counties reporting new cases: