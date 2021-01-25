Coronavirus in Arkansas: 636 new cases, 44 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 636 new cases and 44 additional deaths due to COVID-19 in Arkansas on Monday, January 25.
There are now 17,792 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.
A total of 1,084 people are hospitalized and 187 are on ventilators.
The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 is now 4,650.
There have been 262,176 PCR tests this month and 64,221 antigen tests.
Top counties reporting new cases:
- Pulaski – 138
- Washington – 69
- Benton – 66
- Craighead – 33
- Jefferson – 29